Following news of the Scary Movie franchise reboot, it's been revealed that the Wayans brothers will reunite to develop a new film.

Deadline reports that Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans will come together for the first time in 18 years for a new Scary Movie film, which will shoot in 2025 for a theatrical release.

"We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise," Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman said in a statement to Deadline. "The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we're lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn's unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world."

Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Wayans added in a respective statement, "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theatres, where they belong. It's a double reunion."

The Scary Movie film franchise saw its first two entries written and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, while Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans wrote and starred in the first two films. David Tucker directed the third and fourth instalments, while the fifth was directed by Malcolm D. Lee.