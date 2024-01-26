Watch Michael Cera Walk Out on Awkward Bobbi Althoff Interview

Whoever decided to get Michael Cera and Bobbi Althoff in a room together is an evil genius and should probably be locked away, lest they somehow find a way to throw Nathan Fielder in the mix — which might've been the only way for Cera and Althoff's interview to be any more awkward than it already was.

The Brampton-born actor joined Althoff's The Really Good Podcast yesterday for what basically became an eight-minute skincare ad/argument and, much like a trainwreck, we couldn't look away.

Althoff, who owes her meteoric rise as a podcaster to her unique, deadpan interview style, got in Cera's grill from the get-go. Eventually, they got on the topic of Cera's recent partnership with skincare brand CeraVe — but, that's where Althoff crossed the line according to him.

After deflecting some questions and spouting off a few fun facts about the product (presumably in order to hit his quota), Cera suddenly decided that he'd had enough.

"I appreciate your interview style, but I think I want to stay away from kind of personal stuff," he said.

Althoff pressed on: "How is that personal? You're the one who's made it your whole identity."

"Listen, I decided what's personal to me. I set those boundaries," he responded.

After another minute or so of the same back-and-forth, Cera stood up and excused himself, before telling an off-camera producer, "I just have some things I kind of want to rub on my arms."

And, on that fittingly uncomfortable note, the video came to a close. Although it was almost certainly a bit, Althoff has yet to confirm whether or not she conducted or will release a full interview with Cera.

Watch the complete CeraVe ad below, at your own risk.