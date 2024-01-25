Toronto's Pee Pee Poo Poo Man Is Getting His Own Movie

In 2019, Toronto found itself in a shitty situation when a man travelled to university campuses across the city and dumped buckets of liquified feces on unsuspecting students. Since then, the man responsible — the one and only Pee Pee Poo Poo Man — has been added to the city's rotating cast of urban legends.

Now, the city's trauma is being immortalized by a satirical film company called Eh24. A fictionalized retelling is making its way to the big screen, starring Kids in the Hall's Paul Bellini and Spencer Rice from Kenny vs. Spenny.

A trailer for The Pee Pee Poo Poo Man takes real news footage from the events, while following around a man in a construction hat as he dumps buckets of the forbidden brownie mix on new victims. Unless you have a weak stomach, watch it below.