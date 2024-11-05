Amy Adams once appeared in a Lonely Island video on SNL, playing a woman getting mugged in the 2008 superhero parody "Hero Song." Now, the Lonely Island's Andy Samberg has revealed that "Hero Song" was actually a replacement for a "very dirty" sex duet that Adams rejected because she didn't want to upset Enchanted fans.

Speaking about "Hero Song" on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, Samberg revealed, "We had a different idea this week. I'm not going to go into great detail about it, but it was a song that would have been a duet with me and Amy Adams and it was very dirty."

He continued, "We were both really old and we were having a picnic, like an old-people couple, and one of us gets stung by a scorpion, and then one of them [says], 'I'm dying,' or something. And the one lament on my deathbed is we didn't explore things more sexually in our life."

The Lonely Island shared the song with Adams, who quickly rejected the concept. "We played the beginning of it for her and read a bunch of the lyrics, and she thought it was very funny, and she was so nice as always," Samberg recalled. "She was like, 'That's really funny. I can't do that. Little girls are so obsessed with Enchanted right now. They will find this and it will be scarring for them, and I can't mix that right now.'"

Samberg quickly discovered that Adams was correct. "When we went out to shoot 'Hero Song,' within five minutes, a mother and her little girl walked up, and the look on the little girl's face upon seeing Amy Adams, I was like, 'Oh, she was so right,'" he said. "It was very instructive for me. It was not something I had even ever thought about in our line of work, you know what I mean? She has an obligation. She actually has an obligation and a responsibility to those kids, and she took it really seriously, and I remember being really impressed by that."

Check out the replacement video, "Hero Song," below.