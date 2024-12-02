The Lonely Island made lots of classic Digital Shorts in their years on Saturday Night Live, from "Dick in a Box" to "Dear Sister" (and the recent "Sushi Glory Hole"). But they weren't all winners — and the comedy group have reflected back on the song that was so bad that it was "shocking" it ever aired.

The song in question is "Daiquiri Girl," a blatantly terrible song from the episode that aired on April 12, 2008. The song is so terrible, in fact, that it aired with a text scroll explaining that it was used as a backup when musical guests Gnarls Barkley backed out of a sketch at the last minute.

"We definitely thought it was not gonna air," Andy Samberg admitted on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast.

Akiva Schaffer added that they only made the song as a placeholder to take up 90 seconds during dress rehearsal. "We can't say it enough the amount of which we were positive it wasn't going to air," he admitted. "And the shock we felt when it was on the rundown, and the shock we felt when it aired out, it was kind of exhilarating a little bit, of just like, 'Oh — anything can happen.'"

Seth Meyers agreed with the Lonely Island's assessment, saying, "I cannot believe, not only did it air, it aired so high in the show. I feel almost like it was Lorne making you smoke a whole pack of cigarettes. It was that punishment. It is deeply audacious in its shittiness."

Making the whole thing even weirder is the fact that the episode featured filmmaker Jason Reitman as a guest writer. "If there was ever a week Lorne did not need a short, it was this week," Meyers said. "It's crazy to me that 'Daiquiri Girl' made the show."

Revisit "Daiquiri Girl" below. It is indeed terrible, although it is so blatantly awful that it has a so-bad-it's-good quality.