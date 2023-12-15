Pete Davidson to Premiere New Netflix Standup Special 'Turbo Fonzarelli' in January

Before the dawn of The Bear and Jeremy Allen White pandemonium, there was the original chaos goblin line cook: Pete Davidson. And he's still here! In fact, the comedian/actor is returning with a new Netflix standup special next month.
Davidson's second hour-long special for Netflix, Turbo Fonzarelli, will be available to watch starting January 9. It follows 2020's Live from New York, as well as Pete Davidson: The Best Friends, which brought his music and comedy homies Neko White, Dave Sirus, Jordan Rock, Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Giulio Gallarotti, Big Wet and Machine Gun Kelly (because of course) to the streamer.
According to the description, Turbo Fonzarelli "delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods." (And hopefully the repeated disappointment that living in the aftermath of Ariana Grande telling the world you had a huge dong would inevitably incur?) It was directed by Jason Orley.
Davidson recently hosted SNL, and had his Lorne Michaels-produced TV series, Bupkis — where he plays a fictionalized version of himself — renewed for a second season.
