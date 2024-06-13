New Tom Green Projects Greenlit at Prime Video

At today's Amazon Connected Worlds event in Toronto, Prime Video announced seven new Canadian Originals that the studio has greenlit — including three new projects from Tom Green.

Green's collaboration with Prime Video will see him directing and producing the projects, which include an unscripted reality series, a comedy special and a documentary. So far, only the reality show has been given a title: Tom Green Country. It will follow the comedian as he relocates from his Los Angeles home to a farm in the Ontario countryside with a 1,500-pound mule, a donkey and six chickens.

The yet-untitled comedy special was recorded during Green's most recent North American tour across more than 40 cities, while the unnamed documentary follows his career "as a trailblazing influence on comedy, film, TV and internet culture," according to a press release. It will feature personal footage and unseen scenes from the comedian's previous projects, capturing his journey from humble Ottawa beginnings to Hollywood stardom.

Other CanCon projects underway at Prime Video include a true crime docuseries about the 2008 drowning of schoolteacher Laura Letts-Beckett in Shelter Bay, BC; a reality series about a diverse group of young Canadians living off the land in some of the country's most remote and rugged landscapes; an unscripted docuseries about Nesh Pillay, a woman who mysteriously lost the last 15 years of her memory at age 32; and a true crime series about a shocking case affecting women across Toronto.

"We are excited to continue to greenlight and commission to produce content from Canada that will join our growing slate of Canadian stories that include drama, comedy, unscripted reality [and] documentary in both English and French," Brent Haynes, Head of Originals, Canada at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. "Following the success of Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make Believe, The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, and our two hockey documentaries with NHL productions, today's announcement is our largest number of unscripted titles to be greenlit."