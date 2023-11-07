Nathan Fielder Sent Mayonnaise to Joe Jonas's Table at a Restaurant

Nathan Fielder has more than one curse up his sleeve these days. Right as his latest show is set to arrive on Paramount+, he sent an elusive message to Joe Jonas after the singer bought him a drink at a restaurant.
The Jonas Brother detailed his interaction with Fielder in a video posted to his Instagram, where he said he spotted the comedian at the Los Angeles Italian joint Donna's and wanted to make a nice gesture.
"I wanted to send him a drink, so I asked the waiter if we could send something over, and they said, 'You have good taste,' which made me feel good about my loving all things Nathan Fielder," he said. "And he sent back, as a thank you, mayonnaise."
Jonas then included a photo of the mayo as proof. Maybe this means Fielder is team Sophie Turner in the divorce, but then again, it's always been tough to tell what he really thinks.
The Curse — Fielder's show with Emma Stone and Benny Safdie — arrives on Paramount+ on Friday (November 10).
