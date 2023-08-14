'King of the Hill' Voice Actor Johnny Hardwick Completed Revival Episodes Before Death: Report

The death of King of the Hill voice actor Johnny Hardwick last week was saddening, knowing that a series revival is in the works, but the late talent behind paranoiac pest exterminator Dale Gribble had reportedly worked on forthcoming new episodes of the show before his passing.
Per TVLine, Hardwick completed work on "a couple" episodes of Hulu's forthcoming King of the Hill revival prior to his death.
Hardwick — who also worked as a writer and producer on King of the Hill — performed the role of Dale Gribble for the entirety of the Mike Judge and Greg Daniels-created show's original 13-year run, appearing in 257 of 258 episodes. TVLine's report adds that it "remains unclear if another actor will be brought in to finish what Hardwick started" for the revival.
Asked about Hardwick's involvement, representatives for for 20th Television Animation and Hulu declined to comment, issuing the following statement to TVLine:
Johnny Hardwick was an incredibly beloved member of the King of the Hill family, whose tremendous talent, brilliant humour and friendship will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to work with him over the past 25 years. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family as we mourn the loss of one of the animation greats. His voice gave life to one of our most iconic characters, and he will be truly missed.
Hardwick's work on King of the Hill won him an Emmy in 1999 for Outstanding Animated Program (for programming one hour or less).
As previously reported, Hardwick was found unresponsive in his Texas home last Tuesday (August 8) by law enforcement after they were called to perform a welfare check on the voice actor. A cause of death has yet to be determined.
