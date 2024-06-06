'Beavis and Butt-Head' Reboot Gets Third Season

The Beavis and Butt-Head reboot is still going strong, with the series moving to cable for its just-announced third season. It will make its debut in 2025, as per Deadline.

Comedy Central has picked up the show after its first two seasons were only available via streaming on Paramount+. The news comes as the network sets the premiere for July 10. The movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will also make its way to syndication.

Season 2 of Beavis and Butt-Head arrived in April last year. Creator Mike Judge is certainly in his revival era, as a King of the Hill reboot is also in the works.