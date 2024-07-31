Whether you're into comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming or cosplay, there are plenty of ways to celebrate fandom at Fan Expo Canada. The country's largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event returns next month to offer exciting family-friendly attractions, events, and world-renowned celebrities, making for the ultimate fan experience.



Running from August 22 to 25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Fan Expo Canada promises four days of fun-filled pop culture revelry for fans of all ages.

Fan Expo Canada also gives you a chance to meet all your fave fandom stars up close and personal at autograph signings, Q&A sessions and photo ops.

Celebrity guests for 2024 include Simu Liu, Marisa Tomei, Bryce Dallas Howard, Danny Trejo, Josh Gad, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Giancarlo Esposito, Rose McGowan, Jason Priestly, Butch Hartman, Steve Burns, Seinfeld favourites Wayne Knight, Patrick Warburton, Larry Thomas, Phil Morris and John O'Hurley, Trailer Park Boys stars John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells and Mike Smith, and a Letterkenny crew including K. Trevor Wilson, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston and Evan Stern.

After getting an autograph or photo with your favourite guest, sit in on panels, demos and workshops; show off your cosplay at the Cosplay Red Carpet and flaunt your style at Cosplay Competitions; meet with fellow fans in the Community Zone; commission original artwork on Artist Alley, and peruse all manner of merch can be perused on the event's massive retail floor.

Multi-day and single-day tickets, as well as family, youth single-day and child passes, are on sale now, with advance pricing ending August 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Below, relive the best of last year's Fan Expo Canada with the 2023 recap video.