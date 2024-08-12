Anyone up for a little trick or treating? No? Too early still? Suit yourself!

As we enter the dog days of summer, we're practicing proper sun protection while Glass Beams rock out with their socks out and Corinne Bailey Rae warms up with (and nearly knocks over) a mug of tea. We're also celebrating the full lifespan of our furniture, long after we've curbed it.

Below, see the comics from Exclaim!'s September 2024 issue. Grab a free copy in print at newsstands now!

Cheezies by Fiona Smyth

Glass Beams by Joseph Starkey

Corinne Bailey Rae by Joseph Starkey

Record by Courtney Loberg

Witch Beach by Paterson Hodgson