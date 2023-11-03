'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12 to Premiere in February 2024

We finally have news on when Season 12 — the potentially last, but potentially-not last instalment — of Curb Your Enthusiasm will grace our screens.
HBO head (and Twitter troll orchestrator) Casey Bloys announced yesterday (November 2) at a press event that the 12th season of Larry David's beloved series will premiere in February 2024.
"I was thinking last night that Curb, in 12 seasons over 20 years, or something like that, has aired all over the schedule, and it is a highlight wherever it ends up," Bloys said [via Variety]. The show's 11th season premiered on October 24, 2021, with the prior season airing in winter 2020. Curb's renewal for Season 12 was announced in August 2022.
Bloys also addressed the ever-present rumours that Season 12 will be the final in the series. "We generally leave that up to Larry, and I think he's thinking about what he wants to do," the CEO said. "He knows it's kind of been an open invitation, so I think he's going to decide whether he wants to continue or make this the final season. I would guess before it airs, he'll decide."
A source told Variety that David's deal with HBO is ending this year. If the show is to return for a 13th season, the multi-hyphenate will have to enter into a new contract with the network.
HBO head (and Twitter troll orchestrator) Casey Bloys announced yesterday (November 2) at a press event that the 12th season of Larry David's beloved series will premiere in February 2024.
"I was thinking last night that Curb, in 12 seasons over 20 years, or something like that, has aired all over the schedule, and it is a highlight wherever it ends up," Bloys said [via Variety]. The show's 11th season premiered on October 24, 2021, with the prior season airing in winter 2020. Curb's renewal for Season 12 was announced in August 2022.
Bloys also addressed the ever-present rumours that Season 12 will be the final in the series. "We generally leave that up to Larry, and I think he's thinking about what he wants to do," the CEO said. "He knows it's kind of been an open invitation, so I think he's going to decide whether he wants to continue or make this the final season. I would guess before it airs, he'll decide."
A source told Variety that David's deal with HBO is ending this year. If the show is to return for a 13th season, the multi-hyphenate will have to enter into a new contract with the network.