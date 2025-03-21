Pig Pen
This Week's Newly Announced Shows, Including Arkells and Matty Matheson's Hardcore Band: March 21, 2025
PUBLISHED Mar 21, 2025
In this week's roundup of newly announced tours coming to Canada this year, say "Yes, Chef!" to Matty Matheson, Daniel Romano and Wade MacN...
Matty Matheson Forms Hardcore Band with Daniel Romano, AOF's Wade MacNeil
PUBLISHED Mar 18, 2025
Celebrity chef, restauranteur and 'The Bear' actor/producer/consultant Matty Matheson has formed a new band with Daniel Romano and...