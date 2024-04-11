JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Walks Back on Claim She Created "Gay Pop" (Kind Of)
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
In case you're not in the know, gay pop was invented last week when JoJo Siwa released her single "Karma." Or at least this is the truth...
Tegan and Sara Playfully Poke Fun at JoJo Siwa
PUBLISHED Apr 8, 2024
Did you know that gay people make music? Some of the best pop music ever written has been bestowed upon us by queer people, but that hasn't...
Karma Is Not JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend
PUBLISHED Apr 5, 2024
It's an especially good week to not be a TikTok user, lest you want to know too much about JoJo Siwa....