Tape Studio Showcases Hamilton Love Over Industry Concerns
PUBLISHED Apr 1, 2019
From the outside, Tape Studio looks like an unassuming grey garage behind Adam Bentley's house on the edge of Hamilton's Corktown neighbour...
McMaster University's LIVELab Studio Can Turn Thoughts Into Music
PUBLISHED Feb 21, 2019
The LIVE (Large Interactive Virtual Environment) Lab is undoubtedly one of Canada's most impressive studios, and you've probably never hear...
Toronto's Root Down Studio and Jam Space, Formerly S.H.I.B.G.B.S., Wants Artists to Thrive
PUBLISHED Aug 27, 2018
Building community, connecting dots — that's the mission statement behind the Root Down, a rehearsal and pre-production space on Toronto's...
Icehouse Studio Brings Scandinavian Death Sounds to Goderich, Ontario
PUBLISHED Jul 17, 2018
Goderich, ON is a rural town: beaches, farms, cottagers in summer. Not the kind of place you'd expect to find a thriving Scandinavian death...
Minimal Violence Find Home, Community and Inspiration in Vancouver's Deep Blue
PUBLISHED Jun 21, 2018
Just a stone's throw from the gentrification hub that is Vancouver's Olympic Village, there's a place you might not notice as you drive by....
Sandbox Studios Provides Low-Cost Recording and Support for Marginalized Toronto Communities
PUBLISHED May 9, 2018
"Anybody who grew up marginalized knows that when you don't see something very often, it becomes very difficult to dream about those things...
Orphx Combine Hamilton with Nature to Create Homemade Industrial Techno
PUBLISHED Mar 29, 2018
On a quiet residential street in Hamilton, ON, some of Canada's best industrial techno is made. Who would've thought? Orphx duo Christina...
Ill Eagle Studio Houses a Toronto Pocket of Musical Family
PUBLISHED Feb 15, 2018
Like so many things in rock, it started with the Beatles. Dave Azzolini wanted to play some of their songs with his friends — 30 of them,...