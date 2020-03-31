Where I Play
Burd & Keyz Honours His Partner's Legacy and Keeps an Eye on Toronto Up-and-Comers While Building His Producer Buzz
PUBLISHED Mar 31, 2020
Being a Toronto producer has a ring to it in boardrooms today, but ten years ago, it was all about pushing a few dollars into a dream. "M...
Elephant Stone's Rishi Dhir Started Over After a Fire, Inspiring Sci-Fi Tale 'Hollow'
PUBLISHED Feb 27, 2020
After a fire in 2017 destroyed almost everything his family owned, Elephant Stone's Rishi Dhir got to thinking: "When you lose everything,...
Everything in Its Right Place: Inside David Psutka's Home Studio
PUBLISHED Nov 18, 2019
David Psutka has just delivered a walk-through of all the synths adorning the wall of his Etobicoke, ON studio when things take an abrupt t...
Rooms Like Sonology Don't Make Great Records, People Like Idée Fixe's Jeff McMurrich Do
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2019
If you were to walk through Bartlett Parkette, a small green space on Geary Avenue in the west end of Toronto, you would likely mistake the...
Inside Junia-T's Soleil Sound Studio, Where He Works With Jessie Reyez, Slakah the Beatchild and on His New Album
PUBLISHED Sep 3, 2019
On a quiet corner in an unassuming building in the heart of Toronto's Corktown sits Soleil Sound, a multi-use space for recording studios a...
At Jonas Bonnetta's Port William Sound Studio, Beauty Is the Only Distraction
PUBLISHED Jul 10, 2019
At the dead end of a tree-lined, gravel sideroad in Mountain Grove, ON — a sleepy rural town located about an hour north of Kingston and 90...
An Artist-First Mentality Is Key to Taurus Recording
PUBLISHED Jun 26, 2019
"Not even joking," Thomas D'Arcy says, looking at all the knobs and dials on his mixing board, "I would say five percent of why I became a...
Akeel Henry Brings Keys Expertise and R&B Vibes to His Toronto Sound, But Has More to Offer
PUBLISHED Jun 10, 2019
As one of the emerging music producers to watch in Toronto these days, Akeel Henry only has one message for artists in the city: "Get at me...