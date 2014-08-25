Web Exclusive
A$AP Mob
Live. Long. Pro$per.
PUBLISHED Aug 25, 2014
For the A$AP Mob, the words, "Always Strive and Prosper" are more than a cleverly construed phrase for the group's now unmistakeable dollar...
Tre Mission
Gonna Be Starting Something
PUBLISHED Jul 30, 2014
Tre Mission has had a big year. This time last year, the Toronto- based MC and producer was largely unknown in his own country. Mission sp...
The Magnetic Appeal of
Quantic
PUBLISHED Jul 29, 2014
Funk/soul/tropical beat conceptualist and renowned record collector, Will Holland, aka Quantic, recently released a career highlight among...
King Reign
Heads Up Toronto
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2014
King Reign's Sincere may be his solo debut full-length, but the Toronto MC has taken a long path to its release, logging plenty of experien...
Jungle
Music of the Mind
PUBLISHED Jul 14, 2014
Jungle have become so proficient at the art of genre-bending that it's nearly impossible to define their sound without referencing game-cha...
Mastodon
Interstellar Overdrive
PUBLISHED Jul 11, 2014
The lumbering behemoth known as Once More 'Round the Sun is a relative anomaly in metal. Their musical linage and ability is nothing short...
Ab-Soul
On His Path
PUBLISHED Jul 10, 2014
For Ab-Soul the idea of "longterm mentality" has many meanings: it's the name of his first album, but more importantly it's his unspoken ma...
Meshell Ndegeocello
Intergalactic Signs
PUBLISHED Jul 8, 2014
"Ah, we'll see if you feel that way later," murmurs Meshell Ndegeocello with a mischievous chuckle, when I share how pleased I am to speak...