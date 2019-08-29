Web Exclusive
T Bone Burnett
PUBLISHED Aug 29, 2019
When Hollywood wants to do something country-themed, it almost inevitably turns to T Bone Burnett to get the music right. The Oscar-nominat...
Banks
Wishes and Therapy
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Like warm water, L.A. singer Banks' voice simmers under moody chords and sultry notes through her songs as she recalls moments of heartbrea...
Au Revoir Simone
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The Au Revoir Simone formula has always been a simple one: three women, their keyboards and some drum machines. Sure, it's nothing earth-sh...
Peter Brotzmann
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Exclaim! caught saxophone colossus Peter Brotzmann in a reflective mood talking about his magnum opus, the just-reissued Machine Gun, recor...
Time Is Running Out To Live Your Music Dreams With Jack Daniel's' Supporting Act Contest
PUBLISHED Jan 12, 2016
Though playing a Vans Warped Tour date and opening for Protest the Hero rank high among his musical career highlights, pursuing a universi...
Oscar Mulero
Music From Airports
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2015
For over 24 years, producer/DJ Oscar Mulero has lived and breathed techno. He was at the forefront of the Spanish electronic scene during t...
Godflesh
Taking it Old School
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2014
Industrial metal pioneers Godflesh return with their first new album in 13 years, dubbed A World Lit Only by Fire, which ventures back to t...
Common
Chicago State of Mind
PUBLISHED Sep 9, 2014
Common's 10th album Nobody's Smiling focuses on the trials and tribulations of his hometown Chicago. Produced entirely by frequent collabor...