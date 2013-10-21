TADFF 2013
Motivational Growth
Don Thacker
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2013
Powered by self-conscious stylistic quirks and mired in nostalgia, Don Thacker's ambitious feature length debut suffers from an eagerness t...
Solo
Isaac Cravit
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2013
Canadian director Isaac Cravit taps into isolation anxiety and the potent fear of nature's unknown vastness for this quaint but effective s...
Stalled
Christian James
PUBLISHED Oct 19, 2013
The ceaseless glut of titles in the current zombie boom infecting pop culture makes it harder than ever to stand out in the gut-munching fi...
Eega
S.S. Rajamouli & J.V.V. Sathyanarayana
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2013
Even aficionados of Indian cinema haven't likely seen anything quite like this strange, broadly comic fantasy romance before. Co-director S...
Big-Ass Spider!
Mike Mendez
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2013
Mike Mendez's Big-Ass Spider! is laudatory for having the guts to try being a decent film when ludicrous brethren like Sharknado have been...
We Are What We Are
Jim Mickle
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2013
With the equally elegant and horrific We Are What We Are, Jim Mickle (Mulberry Street) proves that he's one of the most exciting young dire...
Bounty Killer
Henry Saine
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2013
Inevitably, a movie as steeped in homage as Bounty Killer will be met with myriad comparisons and a great many of those will contain a meas...