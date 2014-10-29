TAD 2014
The Babadook
Jennifer Kent
PUBLISHED Oct 29, 2014
At every Toronto After Dark Fest, there's at least one film that rides a wave of palpable buzz and has attendees clamouring to see it. Last...
Predestination
Spierig Brothers
PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2014
Films about time travel are some of the trickiest ones to create as far as sci-fi subgenres are concerned — it's not so much about th...
Time Lapse
Bradley King
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2014
You don't fuck with time. That's the philosophical takeaway - an idea espoused time and time again by one of the lead characters - in Bradl...
Hellmouth
John Geddes
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2014
John Geddes' Hellmouth is a kaleidoscopic vision of hell that tantalizes with some bewitching visuals but ultimately comes off more as funh...
Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter
David Zellner
PUBLISHED Oct 20, 2014
In 2001, a woman named Takako Konishi was found dead in a remote area of Minnesota. Botched eyewitness information swirled into an urban le...
ABCs of Death 2
Various Directors
PUBLISHED Oct 19, 2014
When producers Ant Timpson and Tim League announced that they'd be producing a followup to 2012's highly ambitious anthology film The ABCs...
Zombeavers
Jordan Rubin
PUBLISHED Oct 19, 2014
Man, I really wanted to like Zombeavers. Based on the trailer, which currently boasts over three million hits on YouTube, the film seemed l...