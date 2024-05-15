reviews
Kelly McMichael's "Bomb" Is a Blast
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
St. John's songwriter Kelly McMichael continues to drop explosive tunes in advance of her new album. "Bomb" is a blast of '90s pop rock ene...
'Back to Black' Honours Amy Winehouse's Persona but Not Her Artistry
Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
The surge of biopics in the past two decades has allowed audiences to pull down the curtain between themselves and an artist that they're p...
Ghostly Kisses Do the Same, but Better on 'Darkroom'
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Heaven, Wait, Margaux Sauvé's ethereal 2022 debut as Ghostly Kisses, was a precocious if spotty album built from sparse electronic producti...
Ouri’s “Baby Has a Frown” Is an Artful Grin
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
When I first heard the term "intelligent dance music" (IDM), I laughed. As anyone should! The idea of one form of music somehow being more...
Julia Holter Took Her Music to New Heights in Toronto
Great Hall, May 13
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Julia Holter's music is known for its careful intellectualism, a body of work that sometimes requires an open tab or two. Her Monday night...
Mannequin Pussy Brought ASMR Hardcore to Toronto
Concert Hall, May 11
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
"I have something for your review," Exclaim!'s Online Editor Allie Gregory told me as we spilled onto the street after Mannequin Pussy's Sa...
Bibi Club's Majestic 'Feu de garde' Is Intimately Grand
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
Bibi Club's members, Adèle Trottier-Rivard and Nicolas Basque, are a married couple who have a child together, and that familial...
Maya Rudolph and Vampire Weekend Had Rip-Roaring Fun on Strangely Scatological 'SNL'
May 11, 2024
PUBLISHED May 12, 2024
Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph returned to have some rip-roaring fun (there were a number of jokes about farting and pants pooping),...