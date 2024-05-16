reviews
'IF' Only This Film Knew Whether It Was for Kids or Adults
Directed by John Krasinski
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Picking up where the 'Toy Story' and 'Monsters, Inc.' franchises left off, John Krasinski's latest directorial effort brings to life the...
The Anti-Queens Up the Ante on 'Disenchanted'
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
The Anti-Queens understand punk. Not just because they've been a Toronto underground mainstay for over a decade, or because their 2019 self...
'I Saw the TV Glow' and It Was a Bit Dim
Directed by Jane Schoenbrun
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
In her second narrative feature, Jane Schoenbrun answers the question, "What happens when TV fandom goes too far?" However...
of Montreal Are Still the Horniest Freaks at the Party on 'Lady on the Cusp'
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Over the span of 27 years, Kevin Barnes has released 20 albums and five EPs as of Montreal, nearly putting them in league with Guided by...
‘The Strangers: Chapter 1' Is Frighteningly Out of Touch
Directed by Renny Harlin
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
It's been a while since I've seen the cabin-in-the-woods subgenre presented without layers of meta self-reflection. That was until I...
John Mulaney's 'Everybody's in L.A.' Is as Chaotic and Confusing as the City Itself
Hosted by John Mulaney
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Hosting a talk show famously takes a little while to get right. Comedians like Seth Meyers and Conan O'Brien took months or even years to...
Nap Eyes' "Feline Wave Race" Is a Patient Reintroduction to Halifax's Slacker Rock Philosophers
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Nap Eyes' most recent album, 2020's 'Snapshot of a Beginner,' featured an absolutely gorgeous ballad about evolution...
Kaia Kater's 'Strange Medicine' Is a Healing Epic
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Back in 2018, Kaia Kater's third album 'Grenades' sent a ripple through the folk and roots music world, earning her Polaris and Juno ...