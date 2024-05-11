reviews
Trans-Canada Highwaymen Were Pure Nostalgic Joy in Ottawa
Babs Asper Theatre, May 10
PUBLISHED May 11, 2024
All-hits touring packages are usually reserved for the casino and raceway circuit. But Trans-Canada Highwaymen, featuring Moe Berg from the...
Fuck the Facts Returned Anew in Toronto
Rivoli, May 10
PUBLISHED May 11, 2024
After an eight-year absence, Ottawa grindcore powerhouses Fuck the Facts returned to Toronto. Since the band's inception in 1997, they've b...
The Promising 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Doesn't Quite Reign Supreme
Directed by Wes Ball
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
The Andy Serkis-helmed Planet of the Apes reboot is arguably one of the greatest trilogies of all time. The innovative use of motion captur...
Remi Wolf Laughs Through the Tears on Aching "Alone in Miami"
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Remi Wolf has incredible knack for making raw confessions alongside goofy jokes, each tone making the other more intense by contrast...
'Under the Bridge' Empathetically Examines One of Canada's Most Shocking Crimes
Created by Quinn Shephard
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Reena Virk's death in Saanich, BC, came with the revelation that adolescent bullying in 1997 could go beyond name-calling and prank calls....
Myriam Gendron's 'Mayday' Speaks to the Future and the Past
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Every mother is a child, and within that dynamic lies a compelling tension, which Myriam Gendron explores on her brilliant...
'We Grown Now' Finds the Poetry but Loses the Grit
Directed by Minhal Baig
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
"A place is the people," flashes on a black screen at the end of 'We Grown Now,' Minhal Baig's third feature film. This message drives...
Mach-Hommy and Kaytranada Do It Again on "#RICHAXXHAITIAN"
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Moments in which Kaytranada provides production to an MC determined to give it nothing less than their most charged-up delivery remain enti...