reviews
Splendide Abysse Made a Big Splash at FIMAV
Carré 150, May 17
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
On a day that saw splashy and attention-grabbing shows by international veterans like Joshua Abrams's Natural Information Society from Chic...
Laura Jane Grace Brought Sweat and Energy to Ottawa
Brass Monkey, May 18
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
After playing the 1,000-person capacity Bronson Centre in 2022, Laura Jane Grace returned to the nation's capital for an intimate performan...
'Hit Man' Oughta Be a Hit, Man
Directed by Richard Linklater
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
I had mixed feelings after hearing that Netflix had purchased Richard Linklater's 'Hit Man' coming out of TIFF last year: thrilled that a...
'Saturday Night Live' Ended Season 49 Energetically, Despite Sabrina Carpenter's Decaf Performance
May 18, 2024
PUBLISHED May 19, 2024
A strong and memorable Saturday Night Live season ended with a funny and solid finale. Jake Gyllenhaal was a dedicated and great host, whil...
Pascal Germain-Berardi's 'Basileus' Opened FIMAV 2024 with a Bang
Le Carré 150, May 16
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
Taking over as artistic director of a major festival is a daunting task, but Scott Thomson has the extra pressure of tackling the 40th edit...
Alana Yorke's 'Destroyer' Rises Above the Waves
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
Eight years in the making, Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Alana Yorke's full-length debut album 'Destroyer' is an art-pop outpouring of ...
Alex G's Score for 'I Saw the TV Glow' Is Spooky and Sentimental
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
If you ever wanted to hear synth wave Alex G, the score for Jane Schoenbrun's 'I Saw the TV Glow' is as close as you're going to get. After...
Alix Fernz Was a Wayward Star in Montreal
Bar Pow Pow, May 16
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
As we piled up the stairs into the Pow Pow Club to join the album release party of Alix Fernz, one of the newer Mothland label phenomenons...