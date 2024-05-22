reviews
Kim Myhr Closed FIMAV 2024 with a Dose of Magic
Carré 150, May 19
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
In an uncharacteristic move, this year's FIMAV closed out in one of the smaller halls rather than with a widescreen blowout, or whatever pa...
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Communed with Mother Earth in Toronto
Budweiser Stage, May 20
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
At the advice of friend and contemporary Willie Nelson, Neil Young is keeping performances on his North American tour with Crazy Horse to o...
At FIMAV, Nate Wooley's Columbia Icefield Welcomed the Melt
Carré 150, May 19
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Trumpeter Nate Wooley's Columbia Icefield project began in 2019, when he assembled a group of musicians to help interpret his compositions...
Beth Gibbons Looks to a Lost Future on 'Lives Outgrown'
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Beth Gibbons is like a ghost. Probing the shadowy spaces of bereavement, her songs are articulated through weary quivers, moans and wails....
Joëlle Léandre, Mat Maneri and Craig Taborn Were a Force at FIMAV
Carré 150, May 18
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
There are a couple of clear ways to impress in the world of improvised music, especially in the context of a festival where a large portion...
The Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet Brought Total Unity to FIMAV
Centre des Congrès, May 18
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Saturday's schedule at FIMAV leaned toward an extensive suite of improvised musical forms. At the hinge point of the day came the Bill Orcu...
'Stax: Soulsville, U.S.A.' Is More Than Just a Music History Lesson
Directed by Jamila Wignot
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The history of American music cannot be told without Memphis, TN. The likes of B.B. King, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley could all be found...
Billie Eilish's 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' Pulls No Punches
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
In today's sound-bite-driven music landscape, releasing an album without singles is a swing that only the industry's heaviest hitters will...