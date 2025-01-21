The nonbinary star of last year's buzzy A24 film I Saw the TV Glow has announced that they are changing their name.

The actor — who also appeared in Bill & Ted Face the Music and Netflix's Atypical — shared the news on Instagram today that they will now be using the name Jack Haven after newly inaugurated US president Donald Trump declared yesterday (January 20) that "it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female."

"Haven is after my great great [sic] uncle, Haven Gillespie who was a songwriter known for the xmas hit 'Santa Clause is Coming to Town' [sic], which he wrote on the subway in 15 minutes," Haven explained. "And first name Jack has stuck. Two years ago in a workshop led by @saman_arastoo I began using this name. I said I was using it in safe spaces. Saman said use it in dangerous spaces. So I use it in the mens bathroom."