Dropkick Murphys Plot Fall Canadian Tour with Pennywise, the Scratch
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Boston punk lifers Dropkick Murphys are hitting the road this fall with fellow legends Pennywise and Dublin risers the Scratch for a tour...
Eddie Vedder Slams Football Guy's Sexist Commencement Speech
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's ridiculously sexist commencement speech at Benedictine College's graduation ceremony last week...
Oasis Appear to Be Teasing Something
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Wait a second — are Oasis teasing something?! The long-defunct group posted a short video on Instagram, showing what appears to be an aerial...
Here's Chet Hanks Explaining the Drake/Kendrick Feud to Tom Hanks
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Anyone who has been following Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud in the past couple months has probably had to explain the whole ordeal to...
Tool's 2001 Tour Celebrated with Two-Volume Live Album
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Tool are taking The Pepsi Challenge! No, not the soft drink taste test — that's just the title of a new two-volume live album, which is...
Shellac and Big Black's Catalogues Are Now on Spotify
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
As the music world mourns the death of Steve Albini, his music has now become easier to listen to, as the catalogues of Shellac and Big...
Jeremy Renner Reflects on Near-Death Accident as He Returns to Work: "I Even Broke My Taint"
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
On New Year's Day 2023, Jeremy Renner was nearly killed in a snowplow accident, when he was run over by a huge snowcat. Now that he's...
Kid Rock Got Drunk and Challenged Journalist to a Fight, Waved a Gun Around
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Kid Rock has long since pivoted from corny rap rocker to right-wing troll, and at this point, it's not at all surprising when he descends...