In April, Australian punk band Trophy Eyes' frontman John Floreani dove into the crowd while playing a show at Buffalo, NY's Mohawk Place. In doing so, Floreani broke the venue's no-stage-diving rule and badly injured a young woman in the crowd named Bird Piché.

The show was stopped immediately and Floreani went with Piché to a local hospital where she was deemed partially paralyzed. The last we heard of Piché's condition, she was expected to make a full recovery, having regained some use of her arms and legs.

However, there have been no official updates on her recovery journey since May, and now Piché has filed a lawsuit against Trophy Eyes, Floreani, Mohawk Place and promoter After Dark Entertainment, LLC.

As reported by WGRZ, Piché's lawsuit claims that the defendants caused her injury through negligence, failing to protect her from "unsafe and/or dangerous conditions." The lawsuit asks for "a sum of money which exceeds jurisdictional limits of all lower courts together with the costs and disbursement of this action."