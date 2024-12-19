Rob Garza and Eric Hilton-founded D.C. electronic act Thievery Corporation are taking their electrifying live show on the road again next year. With their upcoming North American tour, the band have scheduled Canadian performances in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and London for March 2025.

The dates kick off on February 26 in Norwalk, CT, with the band venturing to Canada starting March 6 with a show at Montreal's MTELUS. From there, they'll play a trio of Ontario gigs at Ottawa's Bronson Centre (March 7), Toronto's History (March 8) and the London Music Hall (March 9) before completing the remainder of the tour stateside, where things wrap up on May 23 in San Diego, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (December 20) at 10 a.m. local, with presales beginning today at noon. Find the itinerary below, as well as Exclaim!'s full Canadian concert listings here.

Thievery Corporation 2025 Tour Dates:

02/26 Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

02/27 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

02/28 New York, NY - Terminal 5

03/01 Boston, MA - House of Blues

03/02 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

03/04 Portland, ME - AURA

03/06 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

03/07 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

03/08 Toronto, ON - History

03/09 London, ON - London Music Hall

03/11 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/15 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

05/16 Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

05/17 Placerville, CA - Golden Road Gathering

05/22 Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort Casino

05/23 San Diego, CA - Humphrey's