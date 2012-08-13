HeavyTO
Fleshgod Apocalypse
Downsview Park, Toronto ON August 12
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2012
Scheduled among the early performers of day two, Italy's Fleshgod Apocalypse had at most a half hour to win over the crowd, and time constr...
Exhumed
Downsview Park, Toronto ON August 12
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2012
California death metal band Exhumed kicked off their performance before Fleshgod Apocalypse even started their last song, diving headfirst...
Kataklysm
Downsview Park, Toronto ON August 12
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2012
For a four-member band with one guitarist, Montreal's Kataklysm have a gargantuan sound, their "northern hyperblast" bursting forth at weap...
Killswitch Engage
Downsview Park, Toronto ON August 12
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2012
From a classical prelude straight into groove-oriented melodic metalcore, Killswitch Engage kicked off one of the catchiest (and, at times,...
Between the Buried and Me
Downsview Park, Toronto ON August 12
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2012
Between the Buried and Me came out to a dramatic intro track, facing the largest crowd of the day so far. Their progressive metalcore is fu...
Suicidal Tendencies
Downsview Park, Toronto ON August 11
PUBLISHED Aug 12, 2012
More than 25 years after the slow, haunting guitar opening of "You Can't Bring Me Down" first introduced Suicidal Tendencies' Lights…...
In Flames
Downsview Park, Toronto ON August 11
PUBLISHED Aug 12, 2012
When Randy Blythe's incarceration in a Czech prison forced Lamb of God to cancel summer tour dates, In Flames were happily announced as the...
Dillinger Escape Plan
Downsview Park, Toronto ON August 11
PUBLISHED Aug 12, 2012
In a small club, Dillinger Escape Plan seem larger than life, and that huge presence doesn't shrink a bit when they lay claim to a giant ou...