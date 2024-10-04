features
Hot-Take Reactions to Coldplay's 'Moon Music': An Inspirational ~Coexist~ Album Nearly Rescued by Jon Hopkins
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2024
In a music market dominated by solo pop artists, Coldplay are the biggest band in the world, and it's not even close. At least nominally...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: October 4, 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2024
Have you dead, I'm the son of a crackhead, say perhaps instead, if the smoke is blue, yellow, and red, and much more from this week in...
Leon Bridges Comes Home, Again: "It Felt Like My Music Was Falling on Deaf Ears"
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2024
If you close your eyes and listen to 'Leon,' the fourth studio album from singer-songwriter Leon Bridges, you can see Fort Worth, TX...
Stephen Malkmus and Pavement's Albums Ranked from Worst to Best
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2024
In 2024, no artist with roots in the American underground has influenced indie rock more than Pavement's Stephen Malkmus. While Scott...
Stephen Malkmus and the Hard Quartet Discuss How They "Met on the Mean Streets"
PUBLISHED Oct 3, 2024
The Hard Quartet might be a new supergroup with a stellar self-titled debut album, but its members have been good friends for over 30 years...
Comedy "Doesn't Age Well," but Jason Reitman Celebrates the Culture Shift 'SNL' Inspired
PUBLISHED Oct 2, 2024
"I feel like storytelling is a mix of trying to do something new and innovative, and also play[ing] with nostalgia," writer and director...
The War on Drugs' Adam Granduciel, Former Toronto Resident, Shares His Favourite Local Spots
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2024
The War on Drugs' 2021 album 'I Don't Live Here Anymore' might as well refer to Toronto. Although he hails from Philadelphia, frontman Adam...
Mustafa's Prophetic Poetry Holds a Mirror Up to the Pain and Beauty Around Him
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2024
In Max Porter's novel 'Grief Is the Thing with Feathers' a father sits his two sons down to tell them their mother has died. As they sit at...