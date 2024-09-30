features
Montreal's 7 Can't-Miss Concerts in October 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 30, 2024
This spooky season, death comes to Montreal — that is, a couple of prominent farewell tours are coming to the city, giving fans a chance to...
Toronto's 7 Can't-Miss Concerts in October 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 30, 2024
Celebrate spooky season with the city's favourite annual covers show — as well as some big-name acts who will be swinging through town this...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: September 27, 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2024
Tomatoes trying to sneak out, we fr about, Eric Adams loses clout, huge backpack on a sprout, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
Torquil Campbell Reflects on 20 Years of 'Set Yourself on Fire' and "How Obsessed We Were with Sex"
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2024
On September 14, 2004 a Montreal indie rock collective released a bombastic, ambitious, era-defining orchestral opus, full of open-hearted...
Leif Vollebekk's Subconscious 'Revelation': “For the First Time Ever, I Got Exactly What I Wanted”
PUBLISHED Sep 25, 2024
When Exclaim! speaks with Leif Vollebekk, it's a couple of months before the release of his fifth studio album Revelation, and the Montreal...
15 Must-Attend Canadian Film Festivals That Aren't TIFF
PUBLISHED Sep 23, 2024
The Toronto International Film Festival has been a fixture on the calendars of movie fans around the world, and while we love booking it fr...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: September 20, 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 20, 2024
Is it in, cobra chicken, in addition, early 2020 information, and much more from this week in funny tweets. September 13 thats a couch htt...
Spencer Krug Ranks His Favourite Song from Each of His Projects, Including Wolf Parade, Moonface and Sunset Rubdown
PUBLISHED Sep 20, 2024
Normally, our High 5 column features an artist ranking the five best songs from their own discography. The snag with Spencer Krug, however,...