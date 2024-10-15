features
Rich Aucoin Hangs Up the Parachute: "We've All Been Jumping Around — We Deserve a Sit"
PUBLISHED Oct 15, 2024
Rich Aucoin is packing up his parachute for the last time. After more than 15 years, his current New Nostalgia: Penultimate Tour marks the...
Hot-Take Reactions to Charli XCX's 'BRAT' Remix Album: Caroline Polachek Is Romantic, but the 1975 Are a Knife
PUBLISHED Oct 11, 2024
The modern album rollout can feel like a clinical exercise in algorithmic optimization: artists waterfall four or five singles until the...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: October 11, 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 11, 2024
Exactly how to watch Twin Peaks, "Leon" leaps as Donald speaks, hurricanes set off GOP freaks, the Lonely Island's glory hole tweaks...
Welcome to the T-Shirt Business: Canadian Musicians Show Off Their Favourite Band Merch
PUBLISHED Oct 10, 2024
The music industry has sometimes been facetiously referred to as "the T-shirt business" — a funny and self-deprecating reminder that...
8 Emerging Canadian Artists You Need to Hear in October 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2024
'BRAT' Summer is over! 'BRAT' Fall is in full swing! Or maybe neither ever truly existed, maybe nothing ever truly existed! The encroaching...
Kelly Lee Owens Finds Epiphanies on the Dance Floor and Normal Life: "Awe Is in the Everyday"
PUBLISHED Oct 8, 2024
"It feels like the beginning of a new phase for me, like I'm starting a 2.0," begins Welsh DJ/producer Kelly Lee Owens. Having previously...
An Updated Oral History of Chris Martin Claiming That Coldplay Are Retiring
PUBLISHED Oct 7, 2024
Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me; fool me many times, shame on Chris Martin. This week, the singer mapped out his...
Hot-Take Reactions to Coldplay's 'Moon Music': An Inspirational ~Coexist~ Album Nearly Rescued by Jon Hopkins
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2024
In a music market dominated by solo pop artists, Coldplay are the biggest band in the world, and it's not even close. At least nominally...