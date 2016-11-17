Comic
Small Press Expo-sed
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
It's embarrassing to admit this now, but I had narcissistic expectations for the Small Press Expo held September 15 to 17 in Bethesda, Mary...
Reach for the Top Shelf
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
One of the most refreshing things about discussing comics with Top Shelf co-publishers Chris Staros and Brett Warnock is that they never se...
One Man's Splendour
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
It's difficult to come up with questions for comics writer Harvey Pekar, because back issues of his long-running autobiographical comic Ame...
Seth
Portrait of the Young Artist as an Old Man
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Cartoonist Gregory "Seth" Gallant, known for his oft-autobiographical underground comic Palookaville, has released his choicest sketchbook...
Billy Mavreas
At Home In Monastiraki
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Billy Mavreas is sitting behind the counter of his antique shop in the north end of Montreal's St. Laurent Blvd., inking a poster for a loc...
David Collier's Fictional Facts
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
There are countless stories swirling around David Collier's head. Spend an hour talking to the 38-year-old cartoonist and you'll find yours...
Eye On Montreal
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
While gathering funding for the independent comics anthology Cyclope, Montreal comics impresario Marc Tessier ran into a problem. He applie...
Maow Maow
Dreams On the Page
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Lorenz Peter had a dream where the phrase "Maow Maow" was repeated over and over. After sharing the story with fellow artists Fiona Smyth a...