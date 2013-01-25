2013 Sundance
Fruitvale
Ryan Coogler
PUBLISHED Jan 25, 2013
On January 1st, 2009, just moments after everyone celebrated the dawn of a new year, an eye witness cell phone video captured a struggle be...
Sound City
David Grohl
PUBLISHED Jan 25, 2013
Established in 1969 and known for its custom made Neve 8028 console and analog sound mixing, Sound City is presented as a scruffy, dirty an...
Prince Avalanche
David Gordon Green
PUBLISHED Jan 24, 2013
Opening with a textual title card, pointing out that over 40,000 acres of Texas woodlands burnt down inexplicably in the mid-'80s, David Go...
Before Midnight
Richard Linklater
PUBLISHED Jan 24, 2013
It's been nine years since Before Sunset, when Celine (Julie Delpy) and Jesse (Ethan Hawke) ran into each other in France during his book t...
Bastian Günther
Director of Houston
PUBLISHED Jan 24, 2013
With Houston, Bastian Günther, who most might know from working with Christian Petzold (Barbara), has crafted a powerful and visionary work...
Valentine Road
Marta Cunningham
PUBLISHED Jan 24, 2013
In 2008, California elementary school student Brandon McInerny shot classmate Lawrence King twice in the back of the head. The unspeakable...
The Moo Man
Andy Heathcote
PUBLISHED Jan 24, 2013
As is the standard for increased globalization worldwide, U.K farmers are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain a traditional self-...
Interior. Leather Bar.
James Franco & Travis Mathews
PUBLISHED Jan 23, 2013
William Friedkin's 1980 film Cruising, starring Al Pacino as a cop that goes undercover to find a killer in New York's gay S&M leather bar...