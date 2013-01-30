2013 Sundance
Wajma (An Afghan Love Story)
Barmak Akram
PUBLISHED Jan 30, 2013
Noted in its opening title cards as the true story of many, Wajma sets the tone for an uncompromising look at modern Afghan state and its t...
Sweetwater
Logan Miller
PUBLISHED Jan 29, 2013
It's no mistake that the Western genre pops up to revise and assess the cultural climate during conservative, superficial times. Leading u...
The Meteor
François Delisle
PUBLISHED Jan 29, 2013
Told entirely in voiceover with images and sounds adding a meditative feeling to the comprehensive, experiential verbalizations, The Meteor...
C.O.G.
Kyle Patrick Alvarez
PUBLISHED Jan 28, 2013
In the opening moments of Kyle Patrick Alvarez's ode to the imposing and rigid nature of social inclusion, C.O.G., Samuel (Jonathan Groff),...
kink
Christina Voros
PUBLISHED Jan 27, 2013
BDSM—Bondage, discipline, dominance/submission and sadomasochism—has long been viewed as a disgusting sub-genre of the pornogra...
Escape from Tomorrow
Randy Moore
PUBLISHED Jan 26, 2013
Set entirely within the confines of Disneyland, Randy Moore's ambitious, extremely low-budget, directorial debut, Escape from Tomorrow, tak...
In Fear
Jeremy Lovering
PUBLISHED Jan 26, 2013
In essence, a home invasion thriller without an actual home, Jeremy Lovering's feature directorial debut, In Fear, confines the majority of...
Shopping
Mark Albiston & Louis Sutherland
PUBLISHED Jan 26, 2013
The 1950s saw a wave of Polynesian immigrants flocking to New Zealand to fill the plethora of vacant unskilled labour positions. Sadly, as...