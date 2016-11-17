20 Questions
Xero Fetus
Victoria, British Columbia
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Xero Fetus.What are you up to?Continually working with The Timekeeper in the art/noise/terror outfit BLUE ROSE TRIO and establi...
Tamgirl 66
Milton, Ontario
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Tamgirl 66What are you up to?Checking out the Leafs/Canadiens game with Leafs leading 5-2.Hometown and current HQ:Montreal, Mil...
Tom O'Connor
Toronto, Ontario
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Tom O'ConnorWhat are you up to?Preparing Change of Heart tribute album for early 2001 release.Current fixations:Nationalism.Min...
Melanie Fletcher
Angus, Ontario
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Melanie Dane Fletcher, but please call me Mel.What are you up to?Playing soccer at the new indoor Barrie Sports Dome. Working f...
Elisha Rembold
Vancouver, British Columbia
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Elisha Rembold, musician and songwriter, recording engineer.What are you up to?Enjoying some free time to work on new material...
DJ Puff
Vancouver, British Columbia
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?DJ Puff! (one and only)Hometown and current HQ:Vancouver, BC.Current fixations:Breakdancing, sexy men!Mind altering work of art...
Becke Gainforth
Toronto, Ontario
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Becke. I sing for the band SULLY.I am a compulsive shopper.(this is part of my therapy)... I buy things like colourful buttons...
Andrew Robinson
Harbour Grace, Newfoundland
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?I am Andrew Robinson, spazz-guitarist for numerous bands.What are you up to?Doing a business degree that will get me an ugly jo...