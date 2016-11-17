20 Questions
Allan Lorde
Winnipeg, Manitoba
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Allan Sylvester Lorde Lover of Womankind (the full-figured ones mainly), Rock n' Roll, writing (graffiti, you pedestrians) an...
Miss Ivy
Kingston, Ontario
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Miss Ivy.What are you up to?Contract work, writing a book and wearing mini dresses and dreaming of being a Monday Night Nitro g...
Edward Canning
Whitby, Ontario
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2001
Who are you? A Scottish boy sans kilt living now in dreary Whitby, ON, a town which, when you add the letters 'e' and 'o' spells 'whiteboy'...
Emma Reid
Binbrook, Ontario
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2001
Who are you? Emma ReidWhat are you up to? School, OPIRG, missing my buses, occasional bouts of sleep and random acts of spontanaiety.Hometo...
Justin Desmond Falardeau
Waterloo, Ontario
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2001
Who are you?Justin Desmond Falardeau.What are you up to?Avoiding Studying for my EVIL EVIL finals. Attempting to pass my 3rd semester of my...
Kendra Fiddler
St. Albert, Alberta
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2001
Who are you? Kendra.What are you up to? Answering these questions.Hometown and current HQ: St.Albert, AB.Current fixations: The speculated...
Liam Baird
Cambridge, Ontario
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2001
Who are you? Liam, a member of techno/pop/rock/noise/punk/ska/folk group :Fließenpronounced [Fly-sen].What are you up to?Making/listening t...
Liam Crockard
Kitchener, Ontario
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2001
Who are you?Liam Crockard, Extroadinaire.What are you up to?Going to High School and making amateur film with whomever is interested.Hometo...