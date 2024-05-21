Articles by Themistoklis Alexis
Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs
Gems From the Equinox
PUBLISHED Oct 27, 2017
If Mobb Deep's The Infamous was the quintessential Queens album of the '90s, consider Gems From the Equinox the closest thing to its modern...
Apathy & OC
Perestroika
PUBLISHED Sep 25, 2017
With Perestroika, Apathy and OC aren't "rebuilding" (the literal of translation the Russian world used in reference to Mikhail Gorbachev's...
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia
Anchovies
PUBLISHED Aug 29, 2017
Planet Asia and Apollo Brown have each preferred creating in tandem to self-imposed reinvention over their prolific careers, contentedly jo...
Joey Fatts
I'll Call You Tomorrow II
PUBLISHED Jun 8, 2017
On I'll Call You Tomorrow II, Joey Fatts remains the same upstart hardened by his Long Beach hustles as when he dropped its predecessor in...
Talib Kweli & Styles P
The Seven
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2017
Two decades into their illustrious careers, Talib Kweli and Styles P are bringing "edutainment" back to the forefront of hip-hop culture wi...
Phat Kat & DJ Dister
The S.O.S. Project
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2017
Nearly 18 months after DJ Dister enlisted Phat Kat for a ditty on Consistent Knockouts, the pair have taken their partnership 10 tracks fur...
Your Old Droog
PACKS
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2017
For Your Old Droog, March 10 is the day it all stops: No more dismissals as a Nas clone, or a cryogenically frozen '90s traditionalist char...
Trump's Election Hues Too Close to KXNG Crooked's 'Good Vs. Evil' for the Rapper's Liking
PUBLISHED Jan 4, 2017
"History has a funny way of repeating itself." America is about to put yet a another dubious leader in the Oval Office, leaving KXNG Crooke...