Articles by Themistoklis Alexis
Termanology
More Politics
PUBLISHED Nov 18, 2016
Termanology has cranked out close to two-dozen projects, at a frenetic rate, but More Politics is no fleeting studio bender — it's the ripe...
KXNG Crooked
Good vs. Evil
PUBLISHED Nov 11, 2016
The past couple of years have seen America marred by police brutality and the all-out circus that was the presidential race, but as KXNG Cr...
Kool Keith
Feature Magnetic
PUBLISHED Sep 16, 2016
New York hip-hop luminary Kool Keith enlisted a dozen underground mainstays to show "cheesecake rappers" how the old school gets busy on hi...
Reks
The Greatest X
PUBLISHED Sep 9, 2016
In his bid to become the crown prince of hip-hop's underground, Reks is stating his case with a daunting 35-track double album, The Greates...
Roy Woods
Waking at Dawn
PUBLISHED Jul 1, 2016
Roy Woods' debut Waking at Dawn shows flashes of maturity from the 20-year-old, but suffers from a soporific sonic palette and a reluctance...
Demrick
Collect Call
PUBLISHED Jun 24, 2016
Demrick is one of many MCs with East Coast roots to make their name in California. But as he recounts on Collect Call, his path from North...
YG
Still Brazy
PUBLISHED Jun 17, 2016
YG avoids the sophomore slump with Still Brazy by evoking the crown jewels of West Coast hip-hop royalty. On the lead single "Twist my Fi...
Kodak Black
Lil B.I.G. Pac
PUBLISHED Jun 10, 2016
His May arrest for year-old warrants hasn't stopped Kodak Black's Lil B.I.G. Pac mixtape from seeing the light of day. The warrants, whose...