Articles by Mark Laffin
Kings of Leon
WALLS
PUBLISHED Oct 14, 2016
In an age not so long ago, the Kings of Leon were hugely relevant. Their first three albums were the sound of rock'n'roll vitality so badly...
The Bouncing Souls
Simplicity
PUBLISHED Jul 29, 2016
It's really a shame that the pop-punk scene has garnered such a poor reputation in the past decade, especially as emo has thrived. Long bef...
Plague Vendor
Bloodsweat
PUBLISHED Mar 23, 2016
Plague Vendor's stellar sophomore album brings more of their beach-soaked punk rock, but some newfound death-disco influence makes it a par...
Tragic Hearts
Drugged Out on Danger EP
PUBLISHED Feb 17, 2016
Remember all those bands in the '90s who tried to sound like Cheap Trick? It seems the Tragic Hearts do, but luckily, they're more reverent...
Monster Truck
Sittin' Heavy
PUBLISHED Feb 17, 2016
Monster Truck's sophomore record doesn't mess around. The Hamilton rock ensemble present us with a clear assertion of what they want to do...
Ship Thieves
No Anchor
PUBLISHED Jan 29, 2016
The title of Chris Wollard's new Ship Thieves album, No Anchor, is as appropriate as it is a misnomer. The sound here is nothing like their...