Republic Of Love Deepa Mehta
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Canadian director Deepa Mehta's latest offering adapts Carol Shields' novel of the same name about lonely late night radio disc jockey Tom...
Human Stain Robert Benton 3
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The Human Stain adapts Phillip Roth's outstanding novel of the same title about ageing professor Coleman Silk (Anthony Hopkins), whose life...
Fog Of War Errol Morris 2
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Errol Morris's (The Thin Blue Line, Mr. Death) latest documentary centres on a series of interviews with former U.S. Secretary of Defense R...
Agronomist Jonathan Demme 2
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Jonathan Demme turns to the documentary form in order to show the fascinating life of the charismatic Haitian journalist Jean Dominique, fr...
My Life Without Me Isabel Coixet 2
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
My Life Without Me is a bleak little film set in the grey, rainy climbs of Vancouver about Ann (Sarah Polley), a 23-year-old mother of two...
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
In Divine Intervention: A Chronicle of Love and Pain, Palestinian filmmaker Elia Suleiman crafts a surreal portrait of life in the Occupied...
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Flower & Garnet is a slow meditation on the state of a Canadian family weighed down by years of unspoken grief and resentment. The story is...
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Dirty Pretty Things offers a rich and realistic portrayal of the experience of illegal immigrants in a supposedly tolerant, multicultural s...