Articles by Erin Oke
Littoral Tideline Wajdi Mouawad
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Quebecois theatre director Wajdi Mouawad makes his feature film debut with Littoral, the story of Wahab (Steve LaPlante), a Montrealer of L...
Zero Elida Schogt
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Canadian documentary filmmaker Elida Schogt uses mathematical and sociological concepts of the number zero to tell a personal story about a...
Wilby Wonderful Daniel Macivor
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
With Wilby Wonderful, writer/director Daniel MacIvor (Past Perfect) continues his speciality of crafting quiet character studies full of me...
Sucker Free City Spike Lee
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Sucker Free City, the latest effort from the prolific Spike Lee, takes some of the director's classic themes urban turmoil and culture cl...
Drum Zola Maseko
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Drum is a welcome change in the cinematic portrayal of apartheid-era South Africa. Instead of showing the time through the eyes of a well-m...
Saint Ralph Michael Mcgowan 2
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Equal parts sweet, quirky and cheesy, Saint Ralph is the story of a fatherless teenager's quest to cure his mother of her comatose state by...
On Outs Lori Silverbush Michael Skolnik
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
On The Outs is a hard-hitting look at the life of teenage girls in inner city America. Set in Jersey City, the film follows the vaguely int...
Carandiru Hector Babenco 2
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Based on the book Carandiru Station by Drauzio Varella, this Brazilian film chronicles life in the largest prison in Latin America. Varella...