Articles by Anthony Easton
Various
The Thousand Incarnations of the Rose: American Primitive Guitar and Banjo (1963-1974)
PUBLISHED Apr 18, 2018
Every time I think about so-called American Primitive guitarists, I think about cryptic critic Greil Marcus, who coined the term "old weird...
Ashley McBryde
Girl Going Nowhere
PUBLISHED Mar 27, 2018
Ashley McBryde released a single ("A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega") almost a year ago, and a second single ("American Scandal") in January,...
Brett Kissel
We Were That Song
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2017
One could argue all day where Brent Kissel's We Were That Song falls on the country-pop spectrum, but the point is almost moot, anyway: thi...
Various
Bloodshot Records' 13 Days of Xmas
PUBLISHED Nov 14, 2017
I always think that Christmas music has to be more utilitarian than other records. There's so much of it, and so much of it is terrible, th...
Carly Pearce
Every Little Thing
PUBLISHED Oct 11, 2017
When I first heard "Every Little Thing," the debut single from Carly Pearce's debut album of the same name, I thought it was gorgeous, and...
Shania Twain
Now
PUBLISHED Oct 2, 2017
One of the best things I have ever seen, aesthetically, was the part in the last Shania Twain tour during which she rode a circle around Mo...
Various
Woody Guthrie: The Tribute Concerts
PUBLISHED Sep 20, 2017
Woody Guthrie died in late 1967. Soon after, two tribute concerts were planned: one in 1968 in New York, and one in 1970 in Los Angeles....
Kip Moore
Slowheart
PUBLISHED Aug 30, 2017
In the last few years, the largest influence on new country has been R&B — especially R&B from the mid to late '90s. It can be heard in Sam...