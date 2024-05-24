Articles by Anthony Easton
Markus Sommer
True Sounds of the West
PUBLISHED Feb 13, 2019
Cowboy singing and rodeo are built on certain kinds of mutually reinforcing bullshit, both are a simulacra of labour: a copy of a copy of...
Whitehorse
The Northern South Vol. 2
PUBLISHED Jan 15, 2019
The latest volume of Whitehorse's Northern South, a collection of blues, soul and other music from the American South, must have been fun...
Pistol Annies
Interstate Gospel
PUBLISHED Nov 1, 2018
The Pistol Annies — Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — who have previously recorded two of the smartest and most sophis...
Eric Church
Desperate Man
PUBLISHED Oct 3, 2018
Eric Church's masculinity has never quite been threatening, but it has never really allowed for women or queer folks either, and the rock f...
Carrie Underwood
Cry Pretty
PUBLISHED Sep 14, 2018
Carrie Underwood is one of country music's great criers. Her commitment to specific, overwhelming melodrama is a skill that seems slightly...
Punch Brothers
All Ashore
PUBLISHED Jul 17, 2018
Sometimes bluegrass, and its more contemporary cousins, can become a technical exercise in form, paying less attention to feeling and more...
Queer Songbook Orchestra
Anthems and Icons
PUBLISHED Jun 18, 2018
Queer aesthetics claim space through the sidelong glance, and the slightly too long stare. Often they rework a canon in order to make space...
Parker Millsap
Other Arrangements
PUBLISHED May 2, 2018
Parker Millsap is usually a good writer and a great musician. His writing, between jangly rockabilly style guitar and earnest ballads, betw...