The Société des arts technologiques (SAT) is a multi-purpose venue that hosted concerts, workshops, conferences and exhibitions since its founding in 1996. This non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting digital culture, and is internationally recognized for its active role in the further development of immersive, telepresence and mixed-reality technologies.

This one-of-a-kind building is home to the Satosphere, the first immersive theatre dedicated to artistic creation. SAT also hosts artist residencies, training programs and workshops, a research laboratory called the Metalab, and a performance hall, restauraunt and cafe. The various programs and resources that SAT offers have allowed for the continued sharing of digital culture in all of its forms.

In addition to its various programming and events throughout the year, SAT has booked live music acts such as TR/ST, Cassius, Milk & Bone and Chris Luno.