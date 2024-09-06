Jim Cuddy
Jim Cuddy Band
Sue Foley
Philip Sayce
Matt Minglewood
Durham County Poets
Tim Horton's Southside Shuffle Blues and Jazz Festival
Port Credit Memorial Park
Get Tickets
$33.28
Get Tickets
loading
Find More
Latest Coverage
Five Must-See Acts at Fredericton's Harvest Music Festival
Ontario YouTuber Drank His Own Sweat with 'Dune' Replica Filtering Suit
Watch Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Cover "The Way I Feel" at Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert
Lady Gaga Performed Five Shows with COVID: "I Just Didn’t Want to Let All the Fans Down"
More Latest Coverage