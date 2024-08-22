Last year, American Football bought the iconic house on the cover of LP1 with the help of Chris Strong, Atiba Jefferson, Open House Contemporary and their label Polyvinyl. Since then, they've hosted a pop-up shop in the Urbana, IL home, and now, they're letting elder emos live their dream even further.

For just $360 CAD a night (give or take, depending on which dates you choose) for a minimum of three nights, you can sleep in the same house responsible for your teenage depression. It's just like your family home, but with way more scene cred.

"Welcome to the historic West Urbana neighborhood of Urbana, Illinois!" the Airbnb listing reads. "Whether you're here to draw inspiration from the musical origins of our 131-year-old home or bask in the quiet comfort of a tree-lined brick street, The American Football House offers a unique and memorable stay."

It continues:

In 1999, local artist and 704 W. High St. resident Chris Strong photographed the front facade of the house. Later that year, local band American Football would use the photo as the cover of their debut record. In the 25 years since American Football's album release, this unassuming home has famously become a monument to not only the band, but every fan who listened to their era-defining album that cemented its quaint exterior as iconic midwest imagery. A carved "X" once marked the spot on the sidewalk where Strong stood to take the original photo, and where fans of the band have since stood themselves to recreate it.

The news comes about a month after American Football teased new music. So far, they've said nothing else about it, but they're being paid homage by the likes of Ethel Cain and Iron & Wine on an upcoming covers album.