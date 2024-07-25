American Football Tease New Music

"Track one," they tweeted alongside a song snippet and a video clip of the American Football House™️

Photo: Alexa Viscius

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jul 25, 2024

Are you sitting down, elder emo? Remember, your knees aren't what they used to be. Neither are American Football, although they've been celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album this year (with tour dates unmercifully evading Canada) — and it certainly seems like they have a new album to prove it.

The band have officially begun teasing the follow-up to 2019's LP3. They took to Twitter today to post a 24-second video clip of the infamous American Football House — which they bought last year and Polyvinyl proceeded to hold a pop-up shop inside — captioned "Track one." It's soundtracked by what appears to be an instrumental section of new music, and fades to a black screen with the date "07.31.2024."

Check out the post below, and stay tuned to hopefully find out more next Wednesday, July 31.

