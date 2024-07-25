Are you sitting down, elder emo? Remember, your knees aren't what they used to be. Neither are American Football, although they've been celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album this year (with tour dates unmercifully evading Canada) — and it certainly seems like they have a new album to prove it.

The band have officially begun teasing the follow-up to 2019's LP3. They took to Twitter today to post a 24-second video clip of the infamous American Football House — which they bought last year and Polyvinyl proceeded to hold a pop-up shop inside — captioned "Track one." It's soundtracked by what appears to be an instrumental section of new music, and fades to a black screen with the date "07.31.2024."

Check out the post below, and stay tuned to hopefully find out more next Wednesday, July 31.